"We are in danger because of the legal system"

US President Donald Trump defended his executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim countries at the MCCA Winter Conference Wednesday morning.

Speaking to a group of local sheriffs and Police Chiefs, Trump said: "I listened to a bunch of stuff last night on television that was disgraceful, it was disgraceful."

"I don't ever want to call a court biased, so I won’t call it biased and we haven’t had a decision yet, but courts seem to be so political," he said. "I think it's sad, I think it's a sad day."

He said that the decision of the Seattle judge to halt the order put the security of the US at risk. "I think our security is at risk today and it will be at risk until such time as...we get what we are entitled to as citizens of this country."

Trump read the part of the US legal code giving the President power to restrict immigration into the US. The legal code "finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation ... suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."

“A bad high school student would understand this,” he said.

The US Department of Justice is appealing the decision to overrule Trump's executive order.