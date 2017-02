Walking through the Sea: The challenges and tests of belief.

This week's Torah portion of parashat B'shalach will be read on Shabbat which is Tu B'Shvat, the New Year of Trees, a day of renewal, spiritual yearning and hope.

This week's edition of Temple Talk explores this beautiful convergence, as Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Richman discuss the splitting of the sea, crisises of faith, and the true meaning of freedom from slavery to Pharoah.





