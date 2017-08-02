Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely has pointed out the underlying false premises of those who would seek to undermine Israel’s recently-passed Regulation Law.

In a statement released Wednesday, Hotovely emphasized that the Regulation Law “reflects a just legal principle,” while noting that “the underlying premise behind the critics of Israel, [that] this is occupied Palestinian land,” was false. Legally, Judea and Samaria are defined as "disputed land," since the area was originally meant to be part of the Jewish state and was conquered by Jordan in Israel's War of Independence. It certainly did not belong to a Palestinian state, a non-existent entity.

“This premise is incorrect,” she said. “Israel has both historic and legal rights to this land and the law reaches the right balance between the rights of the Jewish families to their homes and the right of [potential] owners of these plots of land to get compensation.”

Similarly, Hotovely pointed out that the notion of compensation itself was not a controversial idea, noting that “the legal principle of compensation is known in all western legal systems.”

“This principle that Israel adopted this week creates the right kind of justice between the Palestinian Arabs and the Jewish families," she concluded.

The Regulation Law legalizes and protects thousands of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria which were built in the past with government backing and were not subject to absentee land claims at the time, but against which there are now third-party property claims. It allows for 125% compensation or alternate land to be offered claimants who prove ownership.