Migdal murderer: I'm a cat

Just prior to court hearing, Selah tells reporters he's a cat, gets down on all fours.

Hashalom Court in Nazareth extended the arrest of Migdal murderer Nadav Selah by 5 days.

Speaking to reporters just prior to the court hearing, Selah said he is a "cat" and got down on all fours. Just prior, he said he had "sinned with another man's wife."

Selah was removed from the court and then brought back.

As per the District Psychiatrist's request, Selah is still being observed.

Public Defense Attorney Erez Moskowitz, who is representing Selah, said, "I still haven't been able to communicate with him. I cannot comment on what he said prior to the hearing."

Selah is suspected of wounding his 10-year-old neighbor Natan Atiya and murdering his wife and two children, as well as Natan's brother 11-year-old Nachman Atiya, in an incident which occurred nearly two weeks ago.