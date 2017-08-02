Israeli company wins $110 million contract with Asian country

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced on Wednesday that it was awarded an approximately $110 million contract from an Asia-Pacific country for the upgrade and maintenance of dozens of Mi-17 helicopters.

The project will be performed over a five-year period.

Elbit Systems CEO and President Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said, "We are very pleased to have won this major helicopter upgrade project and for the opportunity to implement our unique and innovative avionic solutions.

"Elbit Systems is a world leader in the Eastern helicopter upgrade market, having completed and continuing to perform numerous programs which improve operational capabilities and facilitate safer flight, night and day. Since the 'aging helicopter' market is growing rapidly and includes numerous Eastern platforms, we hope other customers will follow the selection of our modernization solutions."

In January, Elbit was awarded a $35 million contract Rafael Defense Systems to supply laser target designators to two countries in the Asia-Pacific region.