70-year-old man killed in car collision near Kfar Chabad

A scooter driver was killed at the entrance to Kfar Chabad in central Israel after a serious vehicle collision.

A 70-year-old scooter driver was killed this morning during a vehicle collision near Kfar Chabad in central Israel.

Moshe Shoham Gelbshtein, a medic who arrived at the scene, described: “On the left side of the road near the scooter - which was completely ripped apart - lay a 70-year-old man who was unconscious with widespread wounds, he was without pulse and was not breathing.”

“We undertook a number of medical checks to try and give him medical treatment, but the injuries were severe and, shortly thereafter we were forced to confirm his death,” Gelbshtein said.

The car after the collision