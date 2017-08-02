Canadian newspaper claims Israeli towns are 'cancerous obstacle'

In an interview with the United Church Observer in its February 2017 edition, Globe and Mail contributor Michael Bell said Israeli settlements "with over half a million nationalist Israelis in them — are a growing and cancerous obstacle."

"The options for a viable solution, one leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state, have greatly diminished since my time in Israel," Bell said. "The current Israeli government is right wing and expansionist, meaning that it wants to extend the Jewish presence in the West Bank by means of the so-called settlements. This precludes the creation of a viable Palestinian state.

"There are shortcomings on the Palestinian side as well.

"The last real opportunity for an agreement was during Ehud Olmert's term as Prime Minister in 2008...After Olmert left, current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office and dismissed previous discussions, insisting on starting all over again... Distrust has grown on both sides, particularly among the Palestinians.

"Years ago, there was a decent chance for a viable two-state solution, but now the settlements — with over half a million nationalist Israelis in them — are a growing and cancerous obstacle.

"I’m not sure, in fact, whether the conflict is resolvable at all... Occupation practices, including collective punishment, can be brutal and are the subject of considerable criticism from Israeli human rights and center-left groups.

"If I were an Israeli on the moderate left, and I know many, I would be very discouraged.

"The current circumstances in much of the Arab world have fuelled a sense of siege, and with reason...

" The Jerusalem Old City Initiative is a project my colleagues and I have been working on since 2003, when I retired as ambassador. It...assumes the realization of a two-state situation... Jerusalem is a city with which both the Israelis and Palestinians have powerful symbolic, religious and emotional attachments, and agreement on Jerusalem is essential to any workable peace plan."

Though Israel has several times offered a two-state solution, it has always been rejected by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has refused to negotiate unless Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu agrees to certain preconditions.

Michael Bell is a director of the Jerusalem Old City Initiative in Windsor’s Department of Political Science. Bell is a former Canadian Ambassador to Jordan, Egypt and Israel. In 2014, Bell was appointed as one of 14 international affairs advisers who were part of a key foreign policy team to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.