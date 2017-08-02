Swastikas remain on trees in upstate NY town months later

Swastikas and Nazi slogans remain on dozens of trees in an upstate New York town months after they were first reported to local police.

Police in Clarkstown, in Rockland County, say they are continuing to investigate the vandalism, which was first brought to their attention on July 24, the Journal News reported. No arrests have been made.

The graffiti includes several swastikas, a misspelling of the Nazi salute "Sieg Heil," and other derogatory language about blacks and Jews.

Clarkstown police told the Journal News that the swastikas have no known connection to an incident in August in which fireworks were set off outside the home of two local Chabad rabbis.

In February 2016, the Clarkstown school superintendent, J. Thomas Morton, apologized after ninth-graders were shown a video that the Anti-Defamation League said was historically inaccurate and promoted anti-Semitic stereotypes.