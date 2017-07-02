Live Nation buys Israeli company, to bring singers to Israel

Concert giant Live Nation announced Tuesday an expansion to Israel due to rising demand for international artists in Israel despite BDS.

Concert giant Live Nation announced Tuesday an expansion to Israel as it forecast rising demand for international artists in the country, despite activist campaigns for a boycott.

Live Nation said it was buying a majority stake in Israeli concert promoter Bluestone Entertainment and launching Ticketmaster, its ticketing unit, in the Jewish state.

Alan Ridgeway, president of international and emerging markets, said the Los Angeles-based company -- which has been rapidly expanding its global holdings -- saw "considerable demand" in Israel.

Executives at Bluestone Entertainment, which has brought artists including Bon Jovi and Enrique Iglesias to the country in recent years, said the deal "will firmly establish Israel as a 'must-play' market on any world tour."

"We see a huge potential for international artists in Israel, especially as the venue infrastructure improves over the coming years," Bluestone's Guy Beser and Shay Mor Yosef said in a statement.

The deal will likely make Israel performances more seamless for musicians as Live Nation, which did not disclose financial terms, regularly teams up with major artists to promote all of their international dates.

Foreign artists who play Israel have frequently faced protests from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, which sees a cultural boycott as a way to pressure Israel.

Artists who have joined the boycott include Roger Waters, Elvis Costello and Brian Eno, but numerous high-profile musicians have defied pressure and played in Israel.