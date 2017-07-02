Dozens arrested in demonstrations against AWOL fugitive arrest

Approximately 50 haredi followers of Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach were arrested tonight (Tuesday) in several locations across the country where illegal demonstrations were held in protest of the arrest of an haredi draft-evader.

Members of Rabbi Auerbach's 'Jerusalem Faction' called for demonstrations in Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Elad Junction, and other places around the country.

Disturbances were reported at Elad Junction, Shaareha Junction, Nitzan Junction, Rabbi Akiva-Jabotinsky intersection in Bnei Brak, Highway 38 near Beit Shemesh, and Bar Ilan Junction in Jerusalem, where hundreds are disturbing the peace and blocking roads. Shivtei Yisrael street in Jerusalem also saw an attempt to block the road, but demonstrators were dispersed by police.

During the demonstration at Nitzan Junction on Route 4, a police officer was attacked and injured by a protester. The attacker was arrested and taken for questioning.

The police clarified that despite the protests having been held without permission, they agreed to allow them. Once demonstrators began disturbing pubic order by blocking roads and ignoring police instructions - arrests began. "The Israeli Police exhibit zero tolerance towards demonstrators seeking to disturb the order and raise hands on lawmen, and will therefore act to bring them to justice," the police statement said.