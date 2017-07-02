'Condition demolition of the nine houses on legitimizing Ofra'

MK to Defense Minister Liberman: 'This is the time to condition the destruction of the nine houses in Ofra upon legitimizing the town.'

MK and retired IDF Col. Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) submitted a request to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman that the demolition of the nine contested houses in Ofra be linked to and made conditional upon the overall normalization of the town's status.

"Last night the regulation law passed, allowing legal registration of Jewish settlement on lands whose registration was flawed and were not regulated until now," Yogev wrote the Defense Minister. "In Ofra, nine houses stand to be demolished within one month by Supreme Court order."

Yogev recalls in his letter to Lieberman that Ofra has stood for more than 40 years, and its illegitimate legal status complicates life - "from the construction of schools and housing units to road, water, and sewer infrastructure. This is the time, and may also be the 'window of opportunity' to condition the destruction of the nine houses on legitimizing the town's status.

"I request that you order the immediate legitimization of the town's status as made possible by the Regulation Law to issue a personal order to the government coordinator, head of Central Command, and the Civil Administration to legitimize the status of Ofra, according to its borders," wrote Yogev.