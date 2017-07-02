France demands Israel repeal Regulation Law

French President Francois Hollande met this afternoon (Tuesday) with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

The two attacked the Regulation Law approved in the Knesset yesterday at a joint press conference.

Hollande speculated that Jewish expansion paves the way for annexation, and even went so far as demanding that the Israeli government repeal the legislation.

Abbas asserted that "the controversial law is an attack against our people and defies the international community.

"We will continue working with international tribunals to maintain our existence and perpetuity on our land," he cautioned. "The international community must not allow the establishment of an apartheid regime in the West Bank".

UN envoy to the Middle East Nikolay Mladenov disclosed earlier today that the Regulation Law's passage "crossed a red line" for the organization.

British Minister for Middle East Affairs Tobias Ellwood cautioned: "It is worrying that the law paves the way for the expansion of settlements deep in the West Bank and threatens the two-state solution. The law damages Israel's position with its international partners."