'The High Court will strike down the Regulation Law'

Former Justice Minister says Supreme Court will likely reject Law passed to prevent claims against Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria.

Former Justice Minister Prof. Daniel Friedman said this morning that the chances that the Supreme Court will not strike down the Regulation Law passed last night in the Knesset are low.

In an interview with Army Radio, Friedman said that the Court will likely reject the Law on grounds that it presents a blow to private property rights.

He said that “it’s true that a possibility exists in [existing Israeli] law regarding unregulated property, if someone built in good faith and thought that it was his [land], that he can obtain the property. However, the definition in the Regulation Law of ‘good faith’ is very wide. It’s enough that the State supported it in some way for it to be considered in good faith. That is not compatible with our method.”

In addition, Friedman asserted that the ICC’s preoccupation with the Law posed a danger to Israel.

“The Hague is checking it, it’s something we’re trying to deal with,” he said. There’s no justification for the [ICC] to be dealing with it. The Court has a lot of problems - it doesn’t address the worst of human rights offenses happening in the world.”

Nevertheless, he said that “the moment they’re dealing with it, it’s not the best thing to enact a law like this. We need to be a little more careful. International Law is much more obscure - and much more politically biased - than [our] internal law.”

“Despite the fact that I oppose the Regulation Law, use of the Hague is extreme and unreasonable - but it can happen,” he concluded.