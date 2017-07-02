Likud Minister to Court: Don't nullify Regulation Law

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) warned the Supreme Court on Tuesday not to interfere with the newly passed Regulation Law, adding that the Supreme Court must respect the legislature and not strike down laws which contradict the world views of justices.

“The judicial system needs to be based upon rules and laws which have been approved by the Knesset,” Levin told Army Radio.

Duly-passed laws cannot be struck down, said Levin, “based on all kinds of comments by judges who sit and decide what is ‘reasonable’ and what is ‘proportionate’ in their view and according to their world view.”

The behavior of the court has in recent years, the minister added, weakened Israeli democracy.

“The Supreme Court, doing as it pleases, in the end seriously harms democracy.”

Following passage of the Regulation Law Monday night, opponents of the law pledged to challenge it in court, with the aim of winning a sweeping nullification of the law in a Supreme Court decision.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who had opposed the bill prior to its passage, has indicated he will not defend it in court on behalf of the government if and when it is challenged, stoking fears the law may be effectively dead on arrival.

Even some supporters of the law, including Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, have expressed pessimism regarding the law’s chances of surviving Israel’s activist Supreme Court, which in recent years has invoked the right of judicial review to nullify laws passed by the Knesset – despite Israel lacking a constitution.