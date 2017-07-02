Yeshivas Breiders Needs Your Help

For years our yeshiva has reached out to those who want to learn Torah -- Now, we need help to continue.

With the warm blessings of HaRav HaGaon Rav Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, shlit"a and Sar HaTorah Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlit"a, we at Breider's Yeshiva have begun a recruitment campaign. The gedolim have strongly encouraged our goal, and it with this in mind that we must ask for the help of people like you.

The special rabbeim at Yeshivas Breider's have a strong desire to reach as many young people as possible, and to help introduce men from all types of learning backgrounds to an authentic & immmersive Torah learning experience. It is thanks to these incredible talmidim, and the hard-working staff who learn with them each day, that the time has come for our yeshiva to grow.

We are now taking the next step, in practicality and in our ultimate goal of tikkun olam and increasing Torah learning in the world, by expanding. However we cannot continue without your help. You can join us in nurturing the next generation of Torah scholars & educators.

This is a rare opportunity to truly glorifying the Torah and to back an institutions whose efforts are encouraged by the Gedolei Torah of Eretz Yisroel themselves.

We ned $400,00 urgently so that we can open our program to more people. That is why one special donor has offered to open a chinese auction for our cause. All donors who give $180 will be entered for the chance to win $100,000.

The auction will be on YUD TES SHVAT.

It is truly a win/win. Give to a yeshiva that brings members of klal yisroel together in strengthening their Torah learning, backed by the gedolim, and have the chance to receive $100,000 as thanks for your generosity.

Please, give while you can. Our need is urgent. Tizku l'mitzvos!