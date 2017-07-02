Swastika, 'TRUMP' drawn on statue at Rice University

Swastika accompanied by "TRUMP" drawn in bright-colored chalk on the base of a statue at Rice University in Houston.

A swastika accompanied by "TRUMP" was drawn in bright-colored chalk on the base of a statue at Rice University in Houston.

The vandalism on the statue for the university's founder, William Marsh Rice, reportedly occurred Friday night, according to the university. The statue is located in the heart of the academic quad of the campus, the Houston Chronicle reported.

It was the third act of racist vandalism on the campus this month.

“I have had it with this behavior,” undergraduate dean John Hutchinson said in a statement released by the university that was also posted on Facebook. “The use of the swastika clearly reveals that whoever did this is either ignorant of the history of true evil associated with this emblem of hate or is genuinely motivated by blind hatred."

A professional art conservator will remove the graffiti, the university said.

If a student is discovered to have drawn the graffiti, he or she faces expulsion from the university, Hutchinson reportedly said.