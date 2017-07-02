Islamic Jihad blames Israel for Gaza escalation

The Islamic Jihad terrorist group on Monday evening blamed Israel for the latest tensions in Gaza, and called on Israel to “stop its aggression”.

“What is happening in Gaza is cruel aggression for which Israel bears full responsibility,” said Islamic Jihad leader Daoud Shihab, according to Walla! News.

"We are not interested in an escalation nor do we seek it, but we will not allow the occupation to continue attacking Gaza. Israel must stop its attacks and stop using lies in order to apply aggressive policy. We are monitoring the events on the ground and are ready for any scenario,” he added.

The IDF on Monday attacked Hamas positions and infrastructure in Gaza in four separate strikes, in retaliation for a rocket attack on southern Israel.

The latest air strike was carried out in the evening, with three Hamas installations in northern and southern Gaza being hit.

The IDF spokesman said that "the attacks were carried out in light of events that have been occurring over the last month. The IDF holds the Hamas terrorist organization solely responsible for what is happening in Gaza and will not tolerate any attempt to harm the security of Israel and its citizens, and will work to preserve quiet for both sides."

Hamas also blamed Israel for the escalation on Monday evening.

"We warn the occupation against continuing this stupid escalation," the organization said, according to Walla!.