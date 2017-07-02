MKs welcome approval of Regulation Law

MKs from Likud and Jewish Home welcome the passing of the Regulation Law, which passed its second and third readings.

Knesset Members welcomed on Monday evening the passing of the Regulation Law, after the Knesset approved the law in its second and third readings by a majority of 60 to 52.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) said, "This is an historic day for the settlement enterprise and for the State of Israel. Today Israel determined that development and promotion of the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria is an Israeli interest, as noted in the goal of the law. The law states that in cases where the State of Israel sent its sons in good faith to settle on lands which are not state-owned lands, the landowner will be compensated and we will no longer have to expel Jews from their homes in the land of our ancestors. From here we will continue to apply the sovereignty and to develop the settlement enterprise.”

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) said, "The Regulation Law is a moral and right law. The Likud government stands by its promise to its voters, to the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria and to the entire people of Israel. I believe that despite the great confidence of the opponents of the law, the Supreme Court will not overturn the law and we will finally bring normalization to the settlement enterprise."

MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home) said, "A great thing has happened in Israel. The Israeli Knesset approved a law regulating the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, in the land of Israel. This is history and this is the reality: Israel has returned to its land.

"It won’t help the dictatorship of the elite minority of the Supreme Court. Even if you try to cancel the law, it was enacted by the majority of the people of Israel and its elected representatives. The Jewish and democratic State of Israel enacted the law and it will enact it again,” he added.

MK Shuli Mualem (Jewish Home) said, "This is an historic day with the approval of an historic law. The homes of citizens who built their homes in Judea and Samaria with the encouragement of successive Israeli governments will no longer be a target for radical leftist organizations that seek to destroy and damage the settlement enterprise. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court should understand that the Court must not be dragged into intervening in the law, which deals with an important political issue. If this is done, we will work to promote the application of Israeli law to Judea and Samaria.”

MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) said, "Finally law and order for the residents of Judea and Samaria, who have for years dealt with a situation in which they are uncertain about their future. I am glad that the residents of Judea and Samaria will be able to sleep soundly knowing we passed today a law that regulates their future".

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) said, "The completion of the legislative process of the Regulation Law is extremely important. The residents of Judea and Samaria, sent by past governments to their homes, were victims of a great injustice for too long. Tonight we made sure to correct the injustices and regulate their status - once and for all.”

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) said, “Tonight we made an historic step. This is the first step towards full regulation which is Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.”