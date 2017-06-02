Herzog: Regulation Law 'catastrophic' and 'illegitimate'

Opposition leader and head of Zionist Union MK Yitzchak Herzog opened his party's faction meeting Monday by referring to the Regulation Law which will reach the Knesset plenum for its second and third readings today.

"The Regulation Law is a catastrophe for the people of Israel. A catastrophe whose initial signs we saw with the UN Security Council resolution condemning 'settlements' and now it has become a direct threat for the leaders of the country and the IDF," claimed Herzog.

He added that "in reference to this law the former Attorney General's deputies said that coalition discipline need not be maintained, since the law is illegitimate and has no place in the law books of Israel.

"I therefore call upon all of you, members of the coalition and first and foremost Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and then Finance Minister Kahlon as well as all the other party leaders, you cannot agree to such a law," added Herzog. "You are supporting an illegitimate law and therefore you cannot support it, this is what the Attorney General wrote and established and this is what anyone in the legal arena established.

"Please raise your hands and prevent the vote on this law tonight before there will be a catastrophe for the State of Israel and before the law books contain a law which we will suffer from for many generations to come," concluded Herzog.