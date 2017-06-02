Prime Minister May: 'We remain committed to two-state solution'

Prime Minister Netanyahu met Monday afternoon with British Prime Minister Theresa May at her official residence at 10 Downing Street, London.

At the outset of the meeting Netanyahu thanked May for her warm reception, stating that it reflected the strength of the mutual partnership the countries have. Netanyahu added that "all the residents of Israel congratulate the queen together with me on her 65 years of monarchy.

"Behind my table there are two pictures, one of Herzl and the other of Churchill," said Netanyahu. "These two leaders embody the common values that make possible great trade, technology, and security cooperation between the two countries.

“We face challenges - that’s very clear - from militant Islam and especially from Iran. Iran seeks to annihilate Israel, it seeks to conquer the Middle East, it threatens Europe, it threatens the West, it threatens the world. And it offers provocation after provocation.

“That’s why I welcome (US) President Trump’s assistance of new sanctions against Iran, I think other nations should follow suit, certainly responsible nations, and I’d like to talk to you about how we can ensure that Iran’s aggression does not go unanswered,” added Netanyahu.

Netanyahu said that both countries share the dream of peace and "will never give up the search for peace. I think there are challenges there but there are some new and interesting opportunities because of these regional and global changes. And I'd like to discuss that with you.."

May said she was delighted to receive Netanyahu "especially as we mark 100 years since the Balfour Declaration. There is much more we can do and it's important to look at how we can build that relationship, but also talking about some issues around the region, Syria and Iran and the whole question of the future of the Middle East.” May added that “certainly we remain committed to a two-state solution as the best way of brokering stability and peace.”