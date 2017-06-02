Putin: Iran not terrorist state

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the Kremlin does not agree with US President Donald Trump that Iran is a terrorist state.

In a Fox News interview, Trump said he thought Iran was "the worst deal I've ever seen negotiated.

"I think it was a deal that never should have been done.

"It's a shame that we've had a deal like that, that we had to sign a deal like that and there was no reason to do it. If you're going to do it then have a good deal."

Trump did not say whether he could undo the Iran deal, instead providing a noncommittal "let's see what happens."

Responding to Fox News' interview with Trump, Peskov said, "It's not a secret that Moscow and Washington's views on many international issues are diametrically opposed."

However, he also said Russia and the US should continue building a mutual beneficial relationship, despite their differences.

On a conference call, Peskov mentioned Fox News host Bill O'Reilly's comment calling Putin "a killer."

"We consider such words from the Fox TV company to be unacceptable and insulting, and honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected TV company," he said.

On Saturday night, Fox News released a clip of an interview between Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and US President Trump. In the clip, O'Reilly says Putin is "a killer", while Trump brushes off the accusation, saying, "There are a lot of killers. You think our country's so innocent?