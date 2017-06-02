Police crack down on terror families in Jerusalem

Families benefiting financially from some of the most heinous attacks on Jews targeted in large-scale police operation.

Security forces raided the homes of families of Hamas terrorists late Sunday night and early Monday morning, a police spokesperson said, in a crackdown on relatives of terrorists who have benefited from their family members’ attacks on Israel.

In a series of joint operations between police and the Border Police, authorities raided seven homes across Jerusalem, spanning the Jabel Mukaber, Ras Al-Amud, A-Tur, and Shuafat neighborhoods. Fourteen suspects were arrested during the raids, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in terror funds confiscated.

The raids came following intelligence gathering operations by police and Shin Bet internal security agency.

The families in question reportedly received money and other forms of support from the Hamas terror group as a reward for attacks carried out by relatives against Israel. The funding is part of Hamas’ larger practice of supporting the families of terrorists killed or jailed after committing attacks against Jews.

The terrorists whose families received the funds include the perpetrators of some of the most heinous attacks against Israelis.

Among those families targeted by the raids are relatives of Gasan Abu Jamil one of two terrorists responsible for the massacre of four worshippers inside a synagogue in the Har Nof neighborhood in Jerusalem, which included the decapitation of two of the victims.

In addition, the family of Ramadan and Fami Mashahra, who planned a 2002 attack in Gilo which left 19 dead, were also targeted in the raids.

Other families targeted included relatives of Hassan Nabi, who murdered kidnapped IDF soldier Nahshon Waxman in 1994; relatives of Ayman Abbasi, who was responsible for attacks against security forces in Ras Al-Amud in 2015; the families of Imad Abbasi and Wissam Farg; and the family of Imad Shaer, who was jailed in 2013 following a botched kidnapping attempt.

More than 200,000 shekels ($53,290) in cash and checks were confiscated during the raids, along with three vehicles.

