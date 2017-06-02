Pro-Trump activist speaks out against the Berkeley riots

Tags:riots
Related Stories
- Gazan killed in clashes along border
- Arab riots abound over Yom Kippur
- Riots rage in Charlotte over police shootings
- Haredim riot over draft-dodger arrest
- Violent riots erupt at San Jose Trump rally
- Three Arab Rioters Killed Trying to Storm Gaza Border
- Abbas Supports 'Brothers who Defend the Temple Mount'
- Watch: Undercover Special Forces Take Down Rioters
- Raw Footage: Security Forces Fend Off Rioters Near Bet El
- Liberman: Arab Violence is an 'Organized Campaign'