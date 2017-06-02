40,000 runners to swarm Tel Aviv

40,000 runners will take part in the Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon, which will be held on February 24.

40,000 runners will take part in the upcoming Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon.

The marathon, which will be held on February 24, is a multi-course event allowing runners in all levels and styles to take part.

This year’s marathon offers a marathon, a half marathon, 10K, 5K, and a children’s mini marathon.

Runners will enjoy a run along the seashore and the main streets of Tel Aviv, Israel’s second largest city.

The 2017 marathon will be the ninth annual marathon, said Tel Aviv City Council Member and chairman of the Tel Aviv Sports Committee Alon Solar.

“We call the marathon a ‘holiday’, because the entire city prepares for it a long time beforehand,” Solar told Arutz Sheva. “You can see people running all over the city, next to the beach and the parks. It’s a huge excitement.”

More than 50% of residents of Tel Aviv do sporting activities regularly, he noted, and the number keeps going up.

“We want more and more people to come and join the runners,” added Solar.