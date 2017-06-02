Trump: If something bad happens, blame the judge

President Donald Trump on Sunday once again criticized Judge James Robart, the Seattle federal judge on Saturday issued a temporary restraining order halting Trump’s executive order banning travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending refugee entry to the U.S.

“Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!” Trump tweeted.

“I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!” he added.

Trump previously blasted Robart for overturning his travel ban in several Twitter posts on Saturday.

"What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?" Trump tweeted.

“Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision,” he added.

On Saturday night, the Justice Department night appealed the judge’s order, but the appeal was denied by the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Sunday morning.