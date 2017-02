Singer Benny Friedman is releasing his new single, “Ivri Anochi - I'm a Jew and I'm Proud”, part of his fourth studio album, “Fill The World with Light”.

Friedman is responsible for a number of big hits in the Hasidic Jewish music world. His songs are meant to encourage and empower his tens of thousands of fans around the world. The new album includes original texts, themes and rhythms that connect past and future.