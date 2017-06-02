Rabbi Zalman Melamed, the Rosh Yeshiva of the Beit El yeshiva and a senior rabbinical figure in the Religious Zionist movement, called on the government and the Knesset to pass the Regulation Law tomorrow, following reports that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was seeking to delay the vote on the bill until after his meeting with US President Donald Trump on February 15.

"The government needs to [take] control." Rabbi Melamed told Arutz Sheva during a demonstration in the town of Ofra in Samaria Sunday. "Because the Prime Minister is busy today with personal matters, we would be glad if [Education Minister Naftali] Bennett would lead the progress of the settlement of the land of Israel. the Regulation Law, and the determination that the entire land of Israel belongs to the entire people of Israel."

When asked about the possibility that the Supreme Court would strike down the Regulation Law should it be passed, Rabbi Melamed responded: "Everything depends on the government. The government can decide that there are limits on the Supreme Court as well. Everything is in the hands of the government, and we expect it to do its job."

"We expect Bennett to take up the reins. The Prime Minister must be happy that Bennett will help him lead [and pass] the laws which are necessary so that the entire land of Israel will be ours."

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the town of Ofra Sunday afternoon to protest the planned demolition of nine homes in the community and demand normalization of the threatened neighborhood. The Supreme Court earlier agreed to postpone the demolition of the homes by one month.

The residents had petitioned for a delay of three months. However, Supreme Court President Miriam Naor said: "There is no dispute that the structures were built illegally on private Palestinian land. Therefore, the request is rejected. Despite all of the above, and with more leniency than is required by the law, I propose to allow the demolition orders to be executed no later than March 5, for the purpose of organizing the evacuation."

Justice Elyakim Rubinstein, the Vice President of the Supreme Court, wrote the minority opinion that the residents' request for a three month delay should have been granted. "In any case, there is no Palestinian who is waiting to build on this land right now and who would be harmed by the delay." he wrote, arguing that there was therefore no reason not to allow the families to remain in their homes for another three months.