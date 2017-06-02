Rabbi Shteinman's condition worsens

Relatives of Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman requested the public pray on his behalf Sunday night, amid reports his condition had deteriorated significantly over the past few hours.

Rabbi Shteinman, one of the leading Torah luminaries in the Lithuanian (non-Hasidic) haredi world, was hospitalized in December in the Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak due to complications stemming from pneumonia. He was released a week later.

In late January the 103-year old rabbi was again sent to the emergency room while suffering from continuing respiratory problems tied to his bout with pneumonia in December.

Doctors had noted a slight improvement in the rabbi’s condition over the weekend, but by Sunday evening warned that his condition was serious and continuing to deteriorate.

“The condition of [Rabbi Shteinman] in recent hours has been serious and has not stabilized,” a statement issued by the family read. “It appears that there is still some infection in his body. [He] has been suffering in the past few hours from a high fever, and it is still not entirely clear why. The hard-working doctors caring for [him] still do not know the source of the infection and the fever.”

“Given [his] condition in recent hours, the public is asked to continue to [pray] and to add extra prayers for the quick and complete recovery of Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Ben Gittel Feyga.”