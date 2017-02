Border Police nab three terrorists near Ramallah suspected of arson during October firestorms

An undercover operation by Israel’s Border Police yielded three arrests in a village outside of Ramallah in Samaria, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

The three terrorists are suspected of having set fires next to the Jewish town of Halamish (Neve Tzuf) in Samaria during the wave of arsons across Israel last October.

Several houses in Halamish were destroyed by the fires.