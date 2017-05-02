Justice Minister: Regulation Law will be voted upon tomorrow

Justice Minister Shaked says Knesset will decide what to vote on its own, without coordination with other governments.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) stated Sunday evening that the Regulation Law would be voted upon tomorrow night, despite a request from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to delay the vote in order to coordinate policy with US President Donald Trump.

"I find it hard to understand how our internal legislation now needs to be coordinated with this government or any other," Shaked said in an interview with Army Radio.

She said that the law had been through a long legislative process, and that the vote would be held tomorrow as planned. "It has passed through all the committees, the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, the preliminary reading, the first reading...the law will be raised tomorrow and be voted upon tomorrow, as the coalition decided last week."

Netanyahu dismissed the insistence of Education Minister Naftali Bennett and the Jewish Home party that the Regulation Law be voted upon tomorrow as he left for a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London.

"I've keep on hearing fake ultimatums. I can take it." Netanyahu said. "There are people who are busy combing briefings with the media, only those briefings are on social networks. But I'm busy running the country. And when I run the country, I think of our overall national interests. I am concerned only with that."