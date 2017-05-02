Netanyahu: Bennett's ultimatum a bluff

PM dismisses accusations by Education Minister over request to delay vote on Regulation Bill, says he is focused on meetings in UK and US.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu took off Sunday evening for a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Before boarding the plane, Netanyahu criticized Education Naftali Bennett for refusing to delay the vote on the Regulation Law, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow night.

"I've keep on hearing fake ultimatums. I can take it. Netanyahu said. "There are people who are busy combing briefings with the media, only those briefings are on social networks. But I'm busy running the country. And when I run the country, I think of our overall national interests. I am concerned only with that."

The Prime Minister was asked whether the Regulation Law would be voted upon tomorrow in the Knesset, or if he would seek to delay the vote on the law, as was reported earlier. "If I had something to tell you, you would already know about it." he answered.

Speaking of his trip to London, Netanyahu said that "we are in a period of diplomatic opportunities, and also challenges."

"The opportunities arise from having a new administration in Washington, and the new government in Britain. I'm going to talk to both about having closer relations, even between Israel and each side of the triangle [between the US, the UK, and Israel)."

"That's what I'll do next week in Washington and I what will do tomorrow in London," said the Prime Minister. “The challenges stem from the fact that the Iranians also understand what I just said, and are trying to test the limits with extraordinary aggressiveness, brazenness and defiance. I think the most important thing right now is that countries, led by the US, and with Israel and Britain, stand together against Iranian aggression and set clear boundaries.”

He said the Iranian threat will be the first of many issues he will discuss with Prime Minister May and British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson.