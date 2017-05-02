Trump defends 'killer' Putin

New US President says US may not be 'so innocent,' says he respects Putin but may not get along with him.

In a Fox News interview clip released Saturday evening, US President Donald Trump appeared to equate US actions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the interview, Fox News' Bill O'Reilly told Trump, "But he's [Putin] a killer."

"There are a lot of killers," Trump responded. "You think our country's so innocent?"

"I do respect Putin," Trump said, but emphasized, "I respect a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with them.

"He's a leader of his country and I say it's better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world, a major fight -- that's a good thing. Will I get along with them? I have no idea. It’s very possible I won’t," Trump said.

When asked about voter fraud, Trump responded, "Well, many people have come out and said I'm right. You know that...

"Let me just tell you, when you see illegals, people that are not citizens, and they're on the registration rolls...

"Look, Bill, we can be babies, but you take a look at the registration, you have illegals, you have dead people, you have this. It's really a bad situation. It's really bad."

In late January, Trump and Putin spoke about defeating ISIS and other terror groups, and discussed scheduling a face-to-face meeting.