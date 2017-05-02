Defiant Iran holds military drill

Iran tests missile and radar systems in defiance of Trump's new sanctions.

A defiant Iran on Saturday held a military exercise to test missile and radar systems, a day after the administration of President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions on it, reports Fox News.

The aim of the exercise, held in Semnan province, was to “showcase the power of Iran’s revolution and to dismiss the sanctions,” Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards website said.

During the drill, according to Fox News,a senior commander of Iran’s Revolution Guard said the country’s missiles will come down on the country’s enemies if they do wrong.

“If the enemy does not walk the line, our missiles come down on them,” Gen. Amir Ali Haijazadeh threatened.

Iranian state news agencies reported the military exercise would test home-made missile systems, radars, command and control centers and cyber warfare systems.

On Friday, the Treasury Department announced new sanctions on 25 individuals and companies connected to Iran's ballistic missile program and those providing support to the Revolutionary Guard Corps' Qods Force.

That included three separate networks linked to supporting the missile program.

Other entities that were targeted include trading networks associated with Iran's missile program and a network accused of providing cash transfers to Hezbollah, Iran’s Lebanon-based terror proxy.

The sanctions came in response to a ballistic missile test conducted by Iran last week, in violation of UN Resolution 2231, which bars Iran from conducting ballistic missile tests for eight years and which went into effect after the nuclear deal between Iran and the six world powers was signed.

Iran’s Defense Minister, while acknowledging his country fired a ballistic missile this week, claimed the test did not violate the nuclear deal or UN Resolution 2231.

The detailed announcement came two days after Trump's National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, said the United States was putting Iran “on notice” following the ballistic missile test, accusing the Islamic Republic of "destabilizing activity" and of violating the Security Council resolution.

Iran blasted the Trump administration over the sanctions on Friday, threatening to “act accordingly” and impose sanctions of its own on American individuals.