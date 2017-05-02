Bennett and Shaked: Obligated to the Regulation Law

Ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) met on Saturday evening with the secretariat of the town of Ofra, where nine homes are to be demolished this week following an order of the Supreme Court.

"Ministers Bennett and Shaked expressed their determination to bring the Regulation Law for its second and third readings this week," the secretariat said after the meeting.

At the same time, the ministers also promised to promote the development and expansion of Ofra.

"The Ofra secretariat expressed its expectations that the legal status of the settlement enterprise be fundamentally changed," the town said in a statement.

A source who was present at the meeting told Arutz Sheva that "Bennett and Shaked came and spoke directly [with the residents]. The residents expressed concern over the continued demolition of houses in Ofra and wanted to know what is planned. The residents also asked whether the Regulation Law will truly pass in the Knesset, in light of the remarks of Defense Minister Liberman and Minister Tzachi Hanegbi against the law."

Bennett, the source told Arutz Sheva, assured the residents that he is committed to passing the Regulation Law but nevertheless noted that the law will not prevent the demolition of the nine houses in Ofra.

The source further said that during the meeting, Shaked outlined to the residents all the legal actions that have been taken in favor of the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria, and Bennett described the political battle over the future of Judea and Samaria and the measures that have been taken.

The Regulation Law states that a person holding an actual claim to the land upon which Jewish homes have been built without knowing of the claim to accept either 125% monetary compensation or to receive an alternative plot of land.

Before meeting with the residents of Ofra, Shaked spoke on Channel 2 News about the destruction of Amona earlier this week, and the Amona residents' criticism of the Jewish Home party.

Shaked emphasized that the entire government had accepted the ruling against Amona.

"The ruling needs to be carried out, but the government did everything it could in order to create an acceptable alternative for Amona's residents,” she said.