Israel activists send gifts to Amona residents

Israel activists from around the world showed their support for residents of Amona by gifting them with packages of goods made in Judea and Samaria.

"Thinking of you during these difficult times," they wrote.

With Amona in their thoughts, Israel supporters around the world sought ways to show their caring. Several supporters did so by contacting the Lev Haolam organization, which sends packages of products produced in Judea and Samaria worldwide, to donate such packages to the evicted residents.

René Sigg, an Israel supporter from Switzerland said, "The suffering of the people in Amona touched our hearts and we want to support them with Lev Haolam by giving packages to comfort them in this very sad situation. We hope that the government will do its best to find a peaceful solution for all."

On February 2, the packages donated by René and others were delivered to the Midreshet Ofra Girl’s School where the evicted residents are temporarily staying.

On the packages was a note reading, "Dear Residents of Amona, Supporters of Israel from around the world stand with you today. They have donated these packages to express their support, admiration, and love for you and your community."

"You should be blessed with the biblical verse 'And they shall build houses and inhabit them; and they shall plant vineyards and eat the fruit of them.'"

Lev Haolam Founder Lawyer Nati Rom personally distributed the packages to the Amona residents.

"Friends of Israel from around the world decided to donate these packages in identification with our heroic brothers and sisters in Amona in order to comfort them and clearly say: 'Am Yisrael Chai,'" he said.