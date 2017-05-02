

Ivanka, Jared Kushner help keep LGBT executive order intact Executive order protecing federal employees from anti-LGBT discrimination to stay intact under Trump. Contact Editor JTA,

Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty Images Jared Kushner with wife Ivanka Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner reportedly helped convince US President Donald Trump to uphold a 2014 executive order protecting LGBT people from workplace discrimination.



The president's daughter and her husband, who serves as a White House senior adviser, allegedly worked to nix a draft executive order outlining how to roll back some of the protections granted by former President Barack Obama's 2014 executive order, Politico reported Friday, citing "multiple sources with knowledge of the situation."



The White House, however, said Tuesday that President Trump was "determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community."



"The executive order signed in 2014, which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the direction of President Donald J. Trump," the White House said in a statement.



Progressive groups have expressed concern that Trump could overturn protections and rights gained by the LGBT community under the Obama administration. Vice President Mike Pence has a long history of opposing gay rights, and as governor of Indiana he opposed legalizing gay marriage.

















