Herzog hospitalized after feeling unwell

Opposition leader MK Yitzhak Herzog, chairman of the Zionist Union party, was admitted on Friday evening to the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv after feeling unwell.

Herzog underwent several tests, and the hospital announced he would remain overnight for further treatment and supervision. It is suspected he suffered a mild stroke.

Herzog, 56, is in stable condition and his life is not in danger, said the hospital.

