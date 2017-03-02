What is the U.S. spousal social security benefits after divorce?

What Happens to U.S. Spousal Social Security Benefits After Divorce or Remarriage?

Spousal U.S. social security benefits can add up, so if you are divorced (or know someone who is), make your claim accordingly.

Devin Carroll, financial advisor at Carroll Investment Management, discusses with cross-border financial planner Douglas Goldstein, CFP, the effects of divorce and remarriage on Social Security benefits.

Find out why women in particular should research what they may be entitled to when they retire, whether single, married, or divorced. Depending on your situation, it may be more than you think.

Click here to download the podcast