Tags:snakes
Watch: Little Boy Finds Snake in Toilet, 24 in house
Child in Texas finds rattlesnake in toilet. 24 rattlesnakes were found in the family's house.
Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff, 03/02/17 11:23
snake
Istock
|
MainAll NewsIn Other News...Watch: Little Boy Finds Snake in Toilet, 24 in house
Watch: Little Boy Finds Snake in Toilet, 24 in house
Child in Texas finds rattlesnake in toilet. 24 rattlesnakes were found in the family's house.
Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff, 03/02/17 11:23
snake
Istock
Tags:snakes
Related Stories