Assemblyman Hikind attends summit on abuse in Jewish community

‘We must continue to exhaust all efforts in spreading awareness and work together to ensure the safety of our youth’

Assemblyman Dov Hikind (D-Brooklyn) attended the Kol v'Oz Global Summit on Child Sexual Abuse Tuesday night to show support for the organization's efforts in combating and preventing child sexual abuse in the Jewish community.

Assemblyman Hikind, who at the event met with Kol v'Oz founder Tamara Schoor, Jewish activist Manny Waks and Consul General to Israel Dani Dayan, spoke about the importance of spreading awareness.

“I want to thank Kol v'Oz founder Tamara Schoor for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a great initiative in working to prevent child sexual abuse in our communities," Assemblyman Hikind said.

"While topics like these are never easy to discuss, it's important that we continue to exhaust all efforts in spreading awareness and continue to educate our communities to prevent such tragedies from occuring. That includes rebbes, teachers and parents; we must all take responsibility and work together to ensure the safety of our youth."