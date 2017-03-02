The Rambam's effect

Learn about one of the most influential figures in jewish history, Moses Maimonides -- The Rambam

The Rambam lived and wrote over 800 years ago. Listen to his life ,tory, including the controversies his works caused.

Maimonides' writings are studied around the clock all over the world today. The Torah teachings and even the medical advice of the Rambam couldn't be more timely.

Plus: Rabbi David Bar Chaim on the Rambam's influence on today's Torah world.

Then: Rabbi Dr. Eliyau Aviad shares the Rambam's medical advice on leading a healthy life.





Click here to download the podcast