Netanyahu's visit to London confirmed

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will visit London next week for talks with British counterpart Theresa May, the two governments confirmed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, reports emerged in Israeli media that Netanyahu would fly to London early next week and meet with May for the time since May took office in July.

Netanyahu's office confirmed the report on Thursday, saying he would travel to London on Sunday and meet May on Monday morning before flying home later in the day.

Netanyahu himself said in a speech earlier in the day that he would be raising the subject of Iran during the meeting with May.

"I shall discuss with her the changing reality in our region and the need to adopt new and shared approaches to the great threats in our region, chief among them the threat of Iran," he said.

Britain voted in favor of the anti-Israel Resolution 2334 at the UN Security Council in December, but several days later May issued an unprecedented rebuke towards U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, following his speech blaming Israel for the lack of progress in the peace process.

Britain’s also sent a low-level diplomat to the Paris peace conference as an observer to indicate its displeasure with the proceedings, and later refused to sign the closing statement at the conference.

A spokeswoman for May said on Thursday the two leaders would "talk about a range of security and international issues, including the Middle East peace process."

She also said, however, that the prime minister would raise Britain's concern about how the "continued increase of settlements activity undermines trust."