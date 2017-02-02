Watch: Policeman hurls chair at Amona protesters

The Honenu legal organization released a video showing a police officer throwing a chair at protesters in the Amona Synagogue during the eviction of the residents and their supporters from the town.

Lawyers from Honenu have begun to gather testimony and evidence of police violence against demonstrators during the eviction, including testimony from the wounded civilians who were sent to hospitals for treatment.

The police said that demonstrators who were holed up in the Synagogue reacted violently when the police entered to remove them.

Moshe Barkat, the Commander of the District Police of Judea and Samaria, said: "The first entrance to the synagogue was accompanied by violence, five policemen were injured in the first minutes...The protesters used fire extinguishers and crowbars against the policemen. This violence was certainly not suited to a holy place such as a synagogue."

Honenu reported that over 20 demonstrators were injured in the Synagogue, six of whom were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.

A spokesperson for Magen David Adom said: "MDA teams have been on high alert since yesterday (Wednesday) morning, alongside medical IDF teams and the Israeli police. Up to now, MDA has provided preliminary medical treatment and evacuated 57 people to hospitals. Among them were 42 security forces personnel and 15 civilians who suffered hypothermia, chilblains, injuries to limbs, internal injuries, fatigue, dehydration and facial injuries as a result of the use of dangerous materials. The injured were evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus (27), Ein Kerem (18) and Shaarei Tzedek (12) hospitals."