19 injured in 8-car pile-up on Highway 6

At least 19 people were injured in a chain-reaction car accident involving 8 vehicles outside of the town of Rosh Haayin Thursday evening.

The accident occurred on Highway 6 just before the Kesem interchange east of Petah Tikva and west of Rosh Haayin.

The chain accident began when a minibus struck a private car at approximately 6:20 p.m. After the two vehicles collided, six other cars attempting to break or avoid the crashed vehicles were themselves struck.

MDA emergency response teams and police units were called to the scene. Segments of northbound Highway 6 were subsequently shut down to traffic.

Initial reports indicate many of the 19 victims injured in the accident were soldiers.

“This is a very complex accident scene involving many vehicles, and there was a huge commotion” said MDA first medic Tamir Zehariya. “We examined the injured, all of whom were fully conscious and suffered from light injuries on their limbs and other parts of the body.”