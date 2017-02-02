Amona residents may not have to move far

Location considered for new town for Amona residents just a few kilometers away from their old homes.

It is possible that the new town for the residents evicted from Amona may be located just a few kilometers away from their old homes, the nrg Henrew news site reported.

One of the locations being considered for the new town is an area between the towns of Rimonim and Kochav Hashachar. Rimonim is located near Amona.

The families were left without alternative housing after the Supreme Court tore up the agreement which the government and the residents of Amona reached last December, ruling that the lands on which the State had planned to build new housing for the residents was private Arab land. A suit had been filed by a leftist NGO claiming Arab ownership and the court ruled in the NGO's favor.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced yesterday that he had set up a committee to examine the establishment of a new town in Samaria for the residents of Amona.

The Prime Minister elaborated on his proposed new town in a speech in the city of Ariel today. "We are going through difficult days. We made every effort not to reach this point but in the end we fulfilled the requirements of the law because we are a law-abiding state. I and you share in the great pain of the families forced to leave their houses and their life's work and we all understand the extent of their pain."

"We have to establish a new community for them on state land. Yesterday I set up a team to locate a place for the community and to begin preparing it. We will act to enable this to occur as soon as possible.

"I call on all the residents to leave without violence or altercations, to respect the soldiers and police. It hurts them no less than it hurts us and I want to remind everyone that they protect us. And at the same time we will strengthen the other communities here [in Samaria], including, of course, Ariel."