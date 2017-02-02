Engaged one year after mother's murder

Daughter of Dafna Meir engaged to be married one year after her mother was stabbed to death by an Arab terrorist.

Renana Meir, the daughter of Dafna Meir, murdered a year ago when a terrorist broke into her home in Otniel and stabbed her to death in front of her children, was engaged on Thursday to Leiba Ohr.

The emotional proposal took place on the observatory atop the Mount of Olives, overlooking the Temple Mount.

Lat night, on the first anniversary of Dafna Meir's murder, a book about the young mother's life, titled 'What if I Die Tomorrow Morning?' was published. The book was written by Israeli journalist Yifat Ehrlich.

"It was a very intensive year with Dafna," said Ehrlich, who did not meet Meir while she was alive, in an interview on Army Radio. "There is something remarkable about this woman. I did not know her, but I found myself missing her during this past year. She just hasn't left me."