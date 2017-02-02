3000 Policemen to evacuate 200 activists

Police Foreign Press spokesman, Superintendent Micky Rosenfeld told Arutz Sheva that "Israeli police have completed final preparations for the evacuation of the Amona synagogue".

"Police units will work carefully and cautiously throughout the morning in an attempt to evacuate the more than 200 people barricaded in the synagogue with a minimum amount of incident", said Rosenfeld, "More than 3,000 policeman are involved in the operation which has continued over the last 24 hours. 24 police officers have been lightly injured during the evacuation."