Report: Netanyahu to meet British PM next week

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will fly to London early next week, where he will meet on Monday with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The meeting will be the first between the two since May took office in July, after the resignation of her predecessor, David Cameron.

The Prime Minister’s Office has not yet confirmed the report.

Britain voted in favor of the anti-Israel Resolution 2334 at the UN Security Council in December, but several days later May issued an unprecedented rebuke towards U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, following his speech blaming Israel for the lack of progress in the peace process.

A spokesman for May at the time criticized Kerry's description of the current government in Israel as "the most right-wing government" in Israeli history, adding, "We do not believe that it is appropriate to attack the composition of the democratically-elected government of an ally."

Britain’s also sent a low-level diplomat to the Paris peace conference as an observer to indicate its displeasure with the proceedings, and later refused to sign the closing statement at the conference.

May is considered a strong supporter of Israel. She recently praised the Jewish state and pledged her country’s ongoing support for the Jewish state, while attacking the opposition Labour party for “turning a blind eye to anti-Semitism.”