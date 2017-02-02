EU blasts Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria

The European Union (EU) foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, on Wednesday denounced Israel's approval of new construction in Judea and Samaria, saying the announcement risks making a two-state solution “impossible”.

Israel unveiled plans for 3,000 new homes in Judea and Samaria on Tuesday, noting the announcement is in addition to the 2,500 units announced last week.

The announcement "marks a very worrying trend, posing a direct challenge to the prospects of a viable two-state solution, which is increasingly difficult and risks becoming impossible," Mogherini warned in a statement quoted by AFP.

The European Union "deeply regrets that Israel is proceeding with this, despite the continuous serious international concern and objections, which have been constantly raised at all levels," she added.

Mogherini said that the Israeli construction "goes directly against" EU policy and the recommendations of the Quartet, which is made up of the EU, the United States, the United Nations and Russia.

"A negotiated two-state solution is the only way to fulfill the legitimate aspirations of both parties and to achieve enduring peace," she added.

Also on Wednesday, a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry sharply condemned the building permits, saying, “Israeli authorities announced yesterday that they had issued permits for 3,000 more units in Israeli 'settlements' in Judea and Samaria. Within a week they have announced some 6,000 units, more than double those which were approved in the whole of 2016."

"France sharply condemns these decisions and notes that all the 'settlements' are in contravention of international law and specifically UN Security Council Resolution 2334. They seriously jeopardize the chance of attaining a just and lasting peace," added the spokesman.