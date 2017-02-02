Why getting the right investment advice is important

Does your investment advisor know what is important to you?

Good investment advice reflects the big picture, taking into account an investors goals. Eric and Wendy Nissan, co-founders of DIY.FUND, discuss with Douglas Goldstein, CFP, why investors  and their advisors - need a holistic approach to managing money.

Find out why practicing trading with investment simulation games wont help you deal with the reality of working with the financial markets.

What is the hardest part of personal finance? The hardest part of investing is not being able to predict the future. The easy part is the paperwork. Douglas Goldstein, CFP, explains how technology is making financial paperwork easier to deal with.





